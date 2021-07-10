OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,532 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 6.63% of OneWater Marine worth $39,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of ONEW traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 75,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.