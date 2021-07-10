Ontology Hits One Day Volume of $79.03 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $597.76 million and approximately $79.03 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00060048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036057 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00265493 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038409 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

