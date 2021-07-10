Opacity (OPCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $186,976.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $186,976.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.



Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

