Opium Price Hits $1.64 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Opium has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $66.87 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00004906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,413.55 or 0.99851651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.00948809 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.