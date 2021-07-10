OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $2.58 million and $77,078.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00114544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00161860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,362.31 or 1.00076447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00948934 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

