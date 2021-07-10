Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $9.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05. Oracle has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

