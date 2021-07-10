OracleChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $35,276.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last week, OracleChain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $339,756.22 and approximately $35,276.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00115863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.34 or 0.99647537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00932106 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

