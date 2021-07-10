OracleChain Price Tops $0.0115 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. OracleChain has a market cap of $344,655.43 and approximately $35,783.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

