Orbs 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.16 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $158.45 million and $7.16 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.40 or 0.00875283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044841 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

