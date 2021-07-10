Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

OGN opened at $30.10 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

