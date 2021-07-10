OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $94.59 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $94.59 million and approximately $938,585.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

