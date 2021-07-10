Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.00875564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.