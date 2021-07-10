Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113,146 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after buying an additional 270,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several analysts have commented on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.