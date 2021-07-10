Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $5.18 on Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00015436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $150.09 million and $2.22 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

