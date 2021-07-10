Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 26,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,832. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.05.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

