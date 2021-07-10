Ossiam Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

NYSE:FRC opened at $194.49 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

