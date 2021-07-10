Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ossiam lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.90 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

