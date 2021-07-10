Ossiam Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

HES stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

