Ossiam Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,598 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

EL stock opened at $317.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.50 and a 1 year high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $296,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.