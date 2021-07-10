Ossiam Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

