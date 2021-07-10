Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ossiam increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 858.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

