Ossiam Purchases 2,894 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.96. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

