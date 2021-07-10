Ossiam Purchases Shares of 24,457 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of JCI opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.