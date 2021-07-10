Ossiam Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 158.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $242.70 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.76 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

