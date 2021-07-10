Ossiam Reduces Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

