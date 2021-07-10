OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $646,454.69 and approximately $5.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00237524 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001274 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00816794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

