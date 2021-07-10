PAC Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $107,802.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.02 million and $107,802.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009621 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001696 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,091,800,843 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

