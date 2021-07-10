Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $29.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.18 million and the lowest is $29.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $17.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $134.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $137.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $190.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.22 million to $200.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

