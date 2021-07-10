Pancake Bunny Trading Up 10% This Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $18.22 or 0.00054584 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00876931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. "

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

