Panda Yield (BBOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,758.51

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $77,758.51 and $2,928.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.39 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.