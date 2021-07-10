Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.29 ($0.70). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 4,110,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.83 million and a P/E ratio of -21.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

