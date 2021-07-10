PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $50.43 million and approximately $553,304.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00241385 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00814471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,531,070 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.