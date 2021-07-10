Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.32

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $11.30. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 2,644 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

