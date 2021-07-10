Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.32

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $11.30. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 2,644 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.35.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.72%.
About Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.
