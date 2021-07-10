Patron Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Patron has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $2.87 million and $5,950.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.00869344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044698 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.