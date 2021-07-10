PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.40 Million

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce $23.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.50 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $88.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $91.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

