Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 75.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

