Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 292,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,836,000 after acquiring an additional 381,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.