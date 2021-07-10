PengolinCoin (PGO) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. PengolinCoin has a total market capitalization of $71,706.03 and $73,462.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PengolinCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PengolinCoin Coin Profile

PengolinCoin is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 25,950,489 coins. The official website for PengolinCoin is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

