Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEGRF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.