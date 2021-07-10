Peony Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,603.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $4.76 million and $36,603.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,940,038 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

