PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $136,495.26 and $129.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00128266 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,663,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,423,514 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

