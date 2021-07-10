Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Head to Head Survey

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% StealthGas 6.57% 2.56% 1.52%

This table compares Performance Shipping and StealthGas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.62 $5.19 million $1.05 5.41 StealthGas $145.00 million 0.74 $11.98 million $0.44 6.48

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Performance Shipping and StealthGas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.49%. StealthGas has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than StealthGas.

Summary

StealthGas beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 1, 2021, it had a fleet of 50 vessels comprising 46 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 436,692 cubic meters; three medium range product carriers with a total capacity of 140,000 deadweight tons (dwt); and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 115,804 dwt. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

