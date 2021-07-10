PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.42.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $153.96 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.