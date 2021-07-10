Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 17,262 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
