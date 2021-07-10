Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 17,262 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

