Permission Coin Achieves Market Cap of $26.70 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $26.70 million and $106,354.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00115969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.20 or 1.00245995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00938939 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.