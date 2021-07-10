Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.44. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 3,574 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

