Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth $9,650,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 87,931 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

