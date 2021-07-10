PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,390,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866,635 shares during the period. PG&E makes up 1.1% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of PG&E worth $227,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 7,222,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,667,126. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

