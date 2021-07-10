Phala.Network Achieves Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.00881926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

