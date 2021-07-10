Phala Network Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $139.13 million and approximately $31.27 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.79 or 0.00875217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,334,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

